Three Shells Found, Defused In Jammu And Kashmir's Narwal

Jammu: Three mortar shells were found in Narwal area Jammu city on Wednesday and were later defused by the bomb disposal squad of Jammu and Kashmir police, officials said.

Giving details, officials of police post Narwal said that in the afternoon, they got information of three live shells in Narwal area of Jammu city after which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot.

"These shells were found lying near the bushes ahead of Regional Transport Office (RTO) Jammu and all the three shells were defused by the bomb disposal squad," an official said.

The recovery of the shells comes over two weeks after armed conflict between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of April 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in which 25 tourists and a local pony rider were killed.

To avenge the attack, the Indian armed forces launched precision strikes inside Pakistan on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 under Operation Sindoor which led to armed conflict between the two nuclear armed arch rivals.

Pakistan drones were hovering over Jammu city and many areas were targeted as well. But police haven't confirmed whether these shells were fired by Pakistani drones or not.