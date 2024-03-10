Three Meet Watery Grave in SRSP Canal in Telangana's Nizamabad District

Nizamabad (Telangana): Three persons drowned in Sri Ramsagar Lakshmi Canal in separate incidents in Varni and Chandur mandals of Nizamabad district. A young man identified as Narayana accidentally drowned while taking a bath in a canal in Varni. Vijay (50), who tried to rescue him, also drowned. Vijay's body was found while Narayana's body is yet to be traced.

In another incident, a person went missing after falling in the Lakshmi canal in Chandur mandal. A young man named Vishnuvardhan, who jumped into the canal to take a bath, met a watery grave. He is working in TSRTC Depot on a contract basis. A total of three, who ventured into the canal to take a bath, and drowned. The police are continuing the search for Narayana and Vishnuvardhan.

The family members of the deceased are inconsolable as they lost their kin. This incident cast a shadow of sadness in the villages from where the deceased hailed. According to reports, the SRSP authorities have released water for irrigation, the flow of the water was very high following, which they drowned.

It may be noted that there are frequent incidents of drowning in the Nizamabad district. Recently, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, a tragedy took place in the district. Three young men drowned in the Sriramsagar reservoir. The youths, who took a bath at Lakshmi Canal head regulatory under Mupkal mandal, tried to save each other and drowned.

