Three persons killed by unidentified assailants in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Three persons were killed by unidentified assailants armed with sharp-edged weapons in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Bijapur district on Monday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place on a road between Basaguda and Pusbaka villages under the Basaguda police station area at around 5 pm, but the motive behind the fatal attack was not immediately known, he said. As per preliminary information, a group of unidentified assailants assaulted the trio with sharp-edged weapons, leaving two of them dead on the spot, the official said.

Another person who was seriously injured died during treatment at a local hospital, he said. The deceased were identified as Chandraiah Modiyami, Ashok Bhandari and Karam Ramesh, the official said. A case was registered in connection with the attack and further probe was underway, he added.