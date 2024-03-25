Three persons killed by unidentified assailants in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

author img

By PTI

Published : 24 hours ago

Three persons killed by unidentified assailants in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A group of unidentified assailants assaulted three persons with sharp-edged weapons, leaving two of them dead on the spot while seriously injured one died during treatment at a local hospital, the official said.

Bijapur: Three persons were killed by unidentified assailants armed with sharp-edged weapons in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Bijapur district on Monday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place on a road between Basaguda and Pusbaka villages under the Basaguda police station area at around 5 pm, but the motive behind the fatal attack was not immediately known, he said. As per preliminary information, a group of unidentified assailants assaulted the trio with sharp-edged weapons, leaving two of them dead on the spot, the official said.

Another person who was seriously injured died during treatment at a local hospital, he said. The deceased were identified as Chandraiah Modiyami, Ashok Bhandari and Karam Ramesh, the official said. A case was registered in connection with the attack and further probe was underway, he added.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.