ETV Bharat / state

Three Persons Held For 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Bengaluru: Three men were arrested for cheating a software engineer of Rs 11.8 crore through a 'digital arrest' scam in November last year, police said on Tuesday.

The accused - Dhaval Bhai Shah (34) was arrested from Ahmedabad while Tarun Natani (24) and Karan Shamdasani (28) were arrested from Ulasnagar in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 10, they said.

Police said they have also seized Rs 3.7 crore from different bank accounts of these accused while efforts are being made to trace the remaining members of their gang.

The suspected kingpin of the gang is likely to be in Dubai where he operates, police said, adding that the victim 39-year-old Vijay Kumar was kept in 'digital arrest' for a month.

According to police, the fraudsters impersonating police officials misused the victim's Aadhaar card to open bank accounts for money laundering. The fraud occurred between November 25 and December 12.