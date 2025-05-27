Husband Allegedly Kills Wife And Two Children in Ranchi's McCluskieganj

Ranchi: Three people, including a mother and her two children, were found dead in McCluskieganj, located 60 km from Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, on Monday night. The McCluskieganj police said Ravi Lohra, a resident of Dhup Basti in the town, first killed his 29-year-old wife Renu Devi, followed by his son and daughter, aged 4 and 5.
Locals said that Ravi Lohra used to live at his in-laws' house. Following a minor dispute, the locals alleged, Ravi Lohra brutally killed his wife and two children with a grinding stone and escaped from the house.
Panic spread in Dhup Basti as news about the murders came out. Upon receiving the information, the McCluskieganj police reached the spot and sent all the bodies for post-mortem.
Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kumar Agarwal said that Ravi Lohar fled after allegedly killing his wife and two children. "Raids are being conducted to find him," said the police official.
Manjari Devi, mother of the deceased Renu Devi, who lives with her other daughter Kajal at a nearby house, went to check up on Renu Devi at around 11:30 PM last night. There she found the blood-soaked bodies of her daughter and grandchildren. Subsequently, she informed the police.