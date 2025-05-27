ETV Bharat / state

Husband Allegedly Kills Wife And Two Children in Ranchi's McCluskieganj

Ranchi: Three people, including a mother and her two children, were found dead in McCluskieganj, located 60 km from Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, on Monday night. The McCluskieganj police said Ravi Lohra, a resident of Dhup Basti in the town, first killed his 29-year-old wife Renu Devi, followed by his son and daughter, aged 4 and 5.

Locals said that Ravi Lohra used to live at his in-laws' house. Following a minor dispute, the locals alleged, Ravi Lohra brutally killed his wife and two children with a grinding stone and escaped from the house.

Panic spread in Dhup Basti as news about the murders came out. Upon receiving the information, the McCluskieganj police reached the spot and sent all the bodies for post-mortem.