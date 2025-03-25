ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand | Three Including Father And Son Died In Road Mishap In Haldwani

Haldwani: At least three people, including a father and a son, were killed in a road accident in Haldwani of Uttarakhand. The mishap occurred in the jurisdiction of Mukhani police station on the Kaladunghi road near Kamaluwaganja, police said.

According to police, a truck dashed into a motorbike, on which the deceased and two children were riding. "Upon receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and rushed the three injured to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors declared all three dead upon arrival. We have detained the truck driver," an official attached to Mukhani Police Station said.

The deceased has been identified as Jay Singh, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, but was working in the fields in Haldwani. His 15-year-old son has also been killed in the accident, while another child, who was residing near the house of Jay Singh, also succumbed to his injuries.