Three Passengers Dead, Several Others Injured As Bus Falls Into River In Maharashtra

Jalgaon: Three passengers died while over 20 others were injured after a bus plunged into Mor river in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the officials, the private bus bearing registration number MP09-9009 was on way from Indore to Bhusawal when the driver lost control on the vehicle, which fell into the Mor river after breaking the railing on the Indore-Jalgaon road near Amoda village around 6 am today morning.

The accident took place on the Indore-Jalgaon road when the driver lost control on the vehicle, which plunged into Mor river. (ETV Bharat)

On receiving information about the accident, locals along with the police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. But three passengers died in the mishap while over 20 others were injured. Police have taken the bodies into custody while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The identity of the deceased or the injured passengers was not immediately known at the time this report was filed. A case is being registered into the accident at Faizpur police station.

Locals accused the Public Works Department of negligence for its apathy towards the repair of the bridge over the Mor river saying the bridge has been in disrepair for the past several years. According to locals, Sunday's is the 26th accident in the past one month in the area.