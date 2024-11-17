ETV Bharat / state

Three On Weekend Trip, Drown In Resort's Swimming Pool In Ullala

Three women had arrived at Vazco Resort yesterday and were drowned while taking a bath in the swimming pool this morning, police said.

Three On Weekend Trip, Drown In Resort's Swimming Pool In Ullala
Swimming pool in Vazco Resort (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Mangaluru: Three women from Mysuru drowned in a swimming pool of a resort in Ullala city of Karnataka on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Vazco Resort at Peribail on Battappadi Road in Someshwar village under Ullala police station, near Mangaluru. The deceased have been identified as Nishita MD (21), Parvati S (20) and Keerthana N (21).

According to police, the three women arrived in Ullal from Mysuru on Saturday for a weekend trip and stayed at Vazco Resort. On Sunday morning, they went to the swimming pool to take a bath. They had kept their mobile phones on recording mode to capture their video. Suddenly, one of them started drowning and shouted out for help. The two others attempted for save her. However, all three got drowned. A video of the entire episode was captured in a CCTV of the resort.

The police said that the resort is run by a local named Manohar. On information, a team led by Ullala police inspector HN Balakrishna visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

"The incident is under investigation but no formal complaint has been lodged till now. The CCTV footage has been examined and the resort's staff were questioned," an officer of Ullala police station said.

TAGGED:

