ETV Bharat / state

Three On Bike Killed After Being Hit By Bus In Banswara

Two brothers and their neighbour lost their lives after their bike was hit by a bus last evening, police said.

Three On Bike Killed After Being Hit By Bus In Banswara
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Banswara: Three persons, riding triple on a bike were killed after a bus rammed them in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Thursday.

The mishap occurred at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday when the Jaipur-bound bus from Banswara hit the bike at Narwali turn in Khamera police station area. Among the deceased, two were brothers and the third is their neighbour. They were on their way to Gujarat.

Khamera police station officer Ramesh Chandra Sen said that the accident was reported at around 9:45 pm. "When we reached the Narwali turn, it was found that the condition of all three bike riders was critical and were immediately sent to the hospital by an ambulance," Sen said.

Dr Ashwin Patidar of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital said the three were examined and declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Bhairulal (35), Kanhaiyalal (20) and Saini (25). Bhairulal and Kanhaiyalal were brothers and Saini was their neighbour. All were residents of Suwawa Naru village.

Khamera police station officer Sen said that the bus has been identified and will be seized. The bus belongs to 'Mahalaxmi Travels' and was carrying passengers from Banswara to Jaipur, he added. The family members of the trio have been called to the police station and post-mortem will be conducted soon, he added.

Ashok, a cousin of the deceased brothers said the three had left for Gujarat on a bike. "Bhairulal and Saini worked in Gujarat and Kanhaiyalal was accompanying them. Kanhaiyalal was scheduled to return home after dropping the two in Gujarat. All were married and had children," Ashok said.

Read more

  1. Mumbai Bus Crash: Death Toll Rises To 6, 43 Injured; Forensic Team Reaches Accident Spot
  2. Three Killed, 17 Injured As Civic Bus Hits Pedestrians, Vehicles In Mumbai

Banswara: Three persons, riding triple on a bike were killed after a bus rammed them in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Thursday.

The mishap occurred at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday when the Jaipur-bound bus from Banswara hit the bike at Narwali turn in Khamera police station area. Among the deceased, two were brothers and the third is their neighbour. They were on their way to Gujarat.

Khamera police station officer Ramesh Chandra Sen said that the accident was reported at around 9:45 pm. "When we reached the Narwali turn, it was found that the condition of all three bike riders was critical and were immediately sent to the hospital by an ambulance," Sen said.

Dr Ashwin Patidar of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital said the three were examined and declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Bhairulal (35), Kanhaiyalal (20) and Saini (25). Bhairulal and Kanhaiyalal were brothers and Saini was their neighbour. All were residents of Suwawa Naru village.

Khamera police station officer Sen said that the bus has been identified and will be seized. The bus belongs to 'Mahalaxmi Travels' and was carrying passengers from Banswara to Jaipur, he added. The family members of the trio have been called to the police station and post-mortem will be conducted soon, he added.

Ashok, a cousin of the deceased brothers said the three had left for Gujarat on a bike. "Bhairulal and Saini worked in Gujarat and Kanhaiyalal was accompanying them. Kanhaiyalal was scheduled to return home after dropping the two in Gujarat. All were married and had children," Ashok said.

Read more

  1. Mumbai Bus Crash: Death Toll Rises To 6, 43 Injured; Forensic Team Reaches Accident Spot
  2. Three Killed, 17 Injured As Civic Bus Hits Pedestrians, Vehicles In Mumbai

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KILLED AFTER BEING HIT BY BUSBIKE WAS HIT BY A BUSRIDING TRIPLE ON A BIKEACCIDENT IN BANSWARA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.