Three On Bike Killed After Being Hit By Bus In Banswara

Banswara: Three persons, riding triple on a bike were killed after a bus rammed them in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Thursday.

The mishap occurred at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday when the Jaipur-bound bus from Banswara hit the bike at Narwali turn in Khamera police station area. Among the deceased, two were brothers and the third is their neighbour. They were on their way to Gujarat.

Khamera police station officer Ramesh Chandra Sen said that the accident was reported at around 9:45 pm. "When we reached the Narwali turn, it was found that the condition of all three bike riders was critical and were immediately sent to the hospital by an ambulance," Sen said.

Dr Ashwin Patidar of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital said the three were examined and declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Bhairulal (35), Kanhaiyalal (20) and Saini (25). Bhairulal and Kanhaiyalal were brothers and Saini was their neighbour. All were residents of Suwawa Naru village.

Khamera police station officer Sen said that the bus has been identified and will be seized. The bus belongs to 'Mahalaxmi Travels' and was carrying passengers from Banswara to Jaipur, he added. The family members of the trio have been called to the police station and post-mortem will be conducted soon, he added.

Ashok, a cousin of the deceased brothers said the three had left for Gujarat on a bike. "Bhairulal and Saini worked in Gujarat and Kanhaiyalal was accompanying them. Kanhaiyalal was scheduled to return home after dropping the two in Gujarat. All were married and had children," Ashok said.