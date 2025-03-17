ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Telugu Family Killed In US Accident

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

Komdurg: In a tragic road mishap, three members of a Telugu family including a six-year-old boy were killed in a car accident in Florida, USA on Sunday, reports said.

The victims have been identified as Pragathi Reddy (35), her son Harveen (6), and her mother-in-law Sunitha (56). According to reports, Pragathi's husband, Rohith Reddy and their younger son sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The family hailed from Tekulapalli village, Komdurg mandal, Rangareddy district, Telangana.

Reports said that the family was traveling by car, which overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Further details about the incident and any possible survivors are awaited. The tragic incident has left their hometown in deep grief.

