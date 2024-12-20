Nashik Couple Who Came For Asthmatic Son's Treatment Die With Him In Mumbai Boat Accident

Nashik: A couple and their five-year-old son from Nashik were among 13 others who died in the tragic boat accident off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday. All three family members had travelled to Mumbai for the treatment of their son, who was suffering from asthma. They met with the accident during the leisure trip.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday around 4 pm, near butcher Islan, about 8 kilometres from the iconic Gateway of India. The passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying over 100 passengers to the popular tourist destination of Elephanta Island, collided with a Navy speedboat undergoing engine trials.

Rakesh Ahire, his wife Harshada and their young son Nidesh all belonged to Pimpalgaon Baswant in Nashik district. "They were looking forward to returning home after the hospital visit. It is unimaginable that such a joyful trip turned tragic," said a family friend. After the collision, rescue teams retrieved the bodies of Harshada and Nidesh from the wreckage and rushed them to the hospital. Mother and son succumbed to their injuries during treatment. On the other hand, the father of the child died on the spot.

"We can't believe this. They left for Mumbai two days ago with hope and now we are preparing for their funerals," narrated a grieving neighbour. The Navy, in a statement, confirmed the speedboat was undergoing trials when it lost control and collided with the ferry. This marks the second accident involving the Navy in less than a month, following a November incident where a submarine collided with a fishing vessel off the Goa coast, claiming two lives.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident 'deeply unfortunate' and assured an investigation by the Navy and state government. "Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased," the CM added.