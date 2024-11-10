Bijnor: In a horrific triple murder reported from Uttar Pradesh, a scrap dealer, his wife and their teenage son were stabbed to death with knives by unidentified assailants while they were sleeping inside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Three Of Family Stabbed To Death With Knives And Screwdrivers During Sleep In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The victims have been identified as Bhura, 50, his wife Ubaida, 45 and their son Yakub, 18.

The triple murder took place at Mohalla Khalifa of City Kotwali area. According to the neighbours, the door of the house did not open till late on Sunday morning. When a relative reached the house to inquire, he screamed after seeing the blood-soaked bodies in the rooms. As he raised a hue and cry, a crowd of people rushed to the spot and informed the police about the incident. Soon, a team of police along with a forensic team also reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Locals gather outside the house of a couple, who along with their son were stabed to death in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The slain couple is survived by four sons besides their slain son Yakub. One of the sons, Zahoor, is a history-sheeter.

SP Bijnor Abhishek Jha said that preliminary investigation suggests that the attackers reached the house at some time in the night and stabbed the couple and their son with knives and screwdrivers while they were sleeping in different rooms of their house. All three died on the spot due to serious injuries as per the SP.

Police have recovered a screwdriver from the spot while further investigation is going on, he added. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The motive of the triple murder was not immediately known while the assailants are still at large.