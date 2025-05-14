ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family Killed In Lightning Strike In Odisha's Koraput, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning In 19 Districts

Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely at several places in 19 districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours, IMD has warned.

Three Of A Family Killed In Lightning Strike In Odisha's Koraput, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning In 19 Districts
Three Of A Family Killed In Lightning Strike In Odisha's Koraput, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning In 19 Districts (File/PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 11:28 PM IST

1 Min Read

Koraput: In a tragic incident, three members of a family, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed reportedly after being struck by lightning in Kandha Putabandha village under Pottangi block of Odisha's Koraput district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Gamel Krishna (49), his daughter Gamel Kami (13), and one of their relatives Gamel Tumbai (35), said police.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 PM while they were in a farmland in their village. As thundershowers lashed the area, the trio took shelter under a tree when they were struck by lightning. All three died on the spot, police said.

"The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem," PTI quoted Pottangi Tehsildar Bahadur Singh Dharua as saying.

The official stated that an immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 each has been sanctioned for the bereaved families, and further assistance will be provided soon as per government norms.

Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning predicting thunderstorm and lightning in as many as 19 districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours.

As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty surface winds is very likely to occur in the afternoon and evening at several places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Angul and Dhenkanal district.

Koraput: In a tragic incident, three members of a family, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed reportedly after being struck by lightning in Kandha Putabandha village under Pottangi block of Odisha's Koraput district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Gamel Krishna (49), his daughter Gamel Kami (13), and one of their relatives Gamel Tumbai (35), said police.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 PM while they were in a farmland in their village. As thundershowers lashed the area, the trio took shelter under a tree when they were struck by lightning. All three died on the spot, police said.

"The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem," PTI quoted Pottangi Tehsildar Bahadur Singh Dharua as saying.

The official stated that an immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 each has been sanctioned for the bereaved families, and further assistance will be provided soon as per government norms.

Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning predicting thunderstorm and lightning in as many as 19 districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours.

As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty surface winds is very likely to occur in the afternoon and evening at several places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Angul and Dhenkanal district.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENTLIGHTNING DEATHSRAINFALL THUNDERSTORM WARNINGIMD WEATHER FORECASTIMD WEATHER FORECAST FOR ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.