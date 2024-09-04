ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident On Bareilly Highway In Uttar Pradesh

An officials said that the couple and their daughter hailing from Rampur district were returning home from Bareilly when an unknown vehicle rammed the two-wheeler near Radha Krishna temple leading to their on spot death. Police have taken the bodies into custody while a manhunt has been launched to nab the fleeing driver.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a couple and their daughter were killed in a hit-and-run accident on the National Highway in Bareilly on Tuesday night, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Yasin (son Shamsuddin), his wife Chaman and their daughter Ferozin--- residents of Khata Nagariya police station Milak, district Rampur.

It is learnt that the horrific road accident happened on the National Highway on Tuesday night at around 10:15 pm. AN official said that the family was returning home from Bareilly to Rampur on the motorcycle. As soon as the bike passed the cut near Radha Krishna temple, an unknown vehicle hit the bike from behind due to which the three family members fell from the two-wheeler. In the accident, all three died on the spot. Passersby, who rushed to the spot informed the police about this accident after which a team of police reached the spot. Police have taken the bodies in their custody and sent them for post-mortem. Police have also informed the relatives of the deceased about the accident. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after medico-legal formalities. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the fleeing driver in the hit-and-run accident and started an investigation into the incident.

In another hit-and-run accident which took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, eight devotees were killed after an overspeeding truck rammed a passenger van near Bidharana village in Jind on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway. The devotees were traveling from Haryana's Kurukshetra to Gogamedi in Rajasthan when the accident took place.

In another hit-and-run accident which took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, eight devotees were killed after an overspeeding truck rammed a passenger van near Bidharana village in Jind on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway. The devotees were traveling from Haryana's Kurukshetra to Gogamedi in Rajasthan when the accident took place.

