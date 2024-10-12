ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Die In Horrific Car Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan

The accident took place along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar while the victims were traveling from Gurugram to Jaipur.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Car wrecked in accident in Rajasthan's Alwar
Car wrecked in accident in Rajasthan's Alwar (ETV Bharat)

Alwar: In a tragic road accident, three members of the family died while two others including a six-year-old child were injured after the car they were traveling in collided with a road barricade and overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday.

The horrific road accident took place near Pinan while the occupants were traveling in the car from Gurugram to Jaipur.

NHAI ambulance driver Rafiq said that they received a distress call on Helpline number 1033 late at night that a car accident took place near channel number 132 of the Expressway. Acting on the inputs, the team immediately reached the spot with an ambulance, and two women, two men and a 6-year-old child were found injured in the car, Rafiq said. All the injured were brought to CHC Pinan where the doctor declared both the men dead. The deceased have been identified as Shubham and his father Vidyanand.

Two others Sonika and Santosh Yadav besides the child were referred to Alwar District Hospital where Sonika, daughter of Vidyanand succumbed, added Rafiq.

Rafiq said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the car was overspeeding due to which the driver could not recognize the road barricade installed for asphalting work on Channel 132 of the Expressway.

Police have sent the bodies to the Reni Hospital for post-mortem while further proceedings are going on in the case.

TAGGED:

