Three Of Family Die After Being Bitten By Snake In Jharkhand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Locals said that the couple and the man's brother had dinner after returning home from a village fair on Sunday night. After having dinner, the family trio slept and were bitten by a krait leading to the death of all three.

Doctors examine a snake bite victim at a hospital in Jharkhand's Gumla
Doctors examine a snake bite victim at a hospital in Jharkhand's Gumla (ETV Bharat)

Gumla: In a tragic incident reported from members of a family died after bitten by a snake in Gumla district of Jharkhand on Sunday with superstition among the locals alleged to have delayed treatment leading to the tragedy.

The incident took place in Lotwa Dugdugi of Palkot block area. The deceased have been identfied as Rajesh Kisan, his wife Sunita and his brother Manoj Kisan. Locals said that they had returned home after watching the fair during the Rath Yatra on Sunday. After having dinner, all the family members were sleeping on the floor in the house when late at night a poisonous krait snake bit all three.

Hours after the snake bite, all three were taken to the Health Center Palkot on Monday morning where doctors declared Rajesh Kisan alias Raju and wife Sunita Kumari dead, an official said. Manoj Kisan was brought to Sadar Hospital by Ambulance 108 where Dr. Pisi Bhagat declared him dead as well.

The deceased's brother Bhuvaneshwar Kisan said that since it was night time and there was no ambulance, they took to exorcism to “treat” the victims. When no vehicle reached the village even in the morning, the villagers voluntarily took the victims to the community health center on their shoulders. According to doctors, had the victims been brought to the hospital on time, the lives of all three could have been saved.

