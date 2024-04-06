Three of Family Buried to Death Under Mound of Soil From Overturning Truck in Telangana

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident reported from Telangana, three members of the same family including two women were killed when the truck laden with soil overturned burying the motorcycle-borne trio underneath in Karimnanagar district of the state, on the intervening night of April 5 and 6, officials said.

The incident took place at Bornapally in Huzurabad after midnight on Friday.

An official said that a truck laden with soil left for Huzurabad from Elabotaram village of Saidapur mandal. The vehicle truck went out of control when the driver applied brakes to stop the vehicle at Bornapally's corner. As the truck overturned, the soil buried the young man and two young women traveling on a bike underneath.

They were immediately shifted to Huzurabad Hospital where the doctors declared two of them--Vijay and Sindhuja brought dead. Another young woman named Varsha died while undergoing treatment at the hospital as per an official. The deceased are said to be residents of Bornapally. The incident took place while they were returning home from the Peddamma Bonala fair. The bodies were shifted to Huzurabad Area Hospital for medico-legal proceedings even as police have started an investigation into the incident.

In more twin tragic incidents reported from Telangana, two farmers were killed by a wild tusker in multiple attacks on Wednesday and Thursday in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana.

In the first attack, the elephant, believed to have strayed into the state from Maharashtra, attacked Alluri Shankar, a farmer while he was working at his farm on the outskirts of Burepalli village on Wednesday April 3 leading to his on the spot death as per officials.

The elephant attacked and killed another farmer Taru Poshanna (50) in Kondapalli of Penchikalapet mandal in the district on Thursday April 4.