Three Of Family Among Five Dead, 3 Others Injured In Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

Gorakhpur: In a tragic road accident, five people including a man and his two daughters died while his wife and son were injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur late on Friday night.

The mishap took place near Mohaddipur Bijli Ghar under Cantonment police station limits on Friday night.

According to the Cantonment police, Suraj and Monu were returning from a 'mundan' (tonsure) ceremony on a motorcycle bike while another motorcyclist Vikrant was traveling towards Mohaddipur Bijli Ghar with his wife and three children. According to the police, near Mohaddipur canal road, Vikrant tried to turn the bike towards the canal road when his two-wheeler collided with the bike of Suraj and Monu coming from Kudhaghat. In the accident, a third bike rider also rammed with a truck after colliding with the two bikes leaving him injured.

A total of five people died in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Vikrant, who lives near Mohaddipur Bijlighar, and his 2-year-old daughter Lado and 1-year-old daughter Pari. Monu Chauhan of Rustampur and Suraj, who lived near Betiyahata Hanuman Mandir, also died in the accident. Among them, Monu was an ambulance driver and Vikrant a sanitation worker. Vikrant's wife Nikita and son Angad (5) were injured in the mishap. The condition of both is said to be critical. The third injured youth has been identified as Chinmayanand Mishra on the basis of the Aadhar card found in his pocket. His place of residence is being traced by the police.

Soon after the accident, a team of police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the district hospital, but seeing their critical condition, they were referred to the medical college for treatment. District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh and SSP Dr. Gaurav Grover visited the medical college to inquire about the health of the injured persons.