Three Of A Family Killed In Car Crash In Karnataka, Video Captured On CCTV

In the video, the speeding car could be seen hitting the divider and flipping at least 10 times on the road.

Three Of A Family Killed In Car Crash In Karnataka, Video Captured On CCTV
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 10:26 PM IST

Chitradurga: At least three members of a family including two boys died, and three others sustained critical injuries reportedly after their car turned turtle after hitting a divider in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

The accident which occurred Tuesday morning on National Highway 150 has been caught on CCTV camera. In the video, the speeding car could be seen hitting the divider and flipping at least 10 times on the road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the car lost control and crashed into the divider following which the vehicle flipped, resulting in the death of three persons. The deceased have been identified as Moula Abdul (35) and his two sons, police said.

On the other hand, the injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The family, hailing from Yadgiri district, was traveling from Bengaluru to their native place when the mishap occurred, police said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

A few days back, five persons were killed following a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the outskirts of Chitradurga. The accident took place at Sibar village in Chitradurga Taluk. Police later revealed that all the deceased had gone to the Savadatti temple in Belagavi, as Prasadam from the Savadatti Yallamma temple was found in the car they were travelling in.

TAGGED:

ROAD ACCIDENTROAD MISHAP IN CHITRADURGAKARNATAKA NEWSFAMILY KILLED KARNATAKA CAR CRASH

