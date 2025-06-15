Three Of A Family From Maharashtra's Yavatmal Killed In Kedarnath Chopper Crash

Yavatmal: Three members of a family from Yavatmal were killed in the Kedarnath helicopter crash.

Rajkumar Jaiswal from Wani, his wife Shraddha, and their two-year-old daughter Kashi, were among those killed in the crash on Sunday morning. The helicopter, en route to Kedarnath, crashed in the Gaurikund forest allegedly due to bad weather.

Rajkumar and Shraddha's son Vivan did not join them in the trip and had stayed back with his grandfather in Pandharkawada. The couple had named their daughter Kashi only a year back.

The helicopter belonging to Aryan Aviation, en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed in the Gaurikund area due to inclement weather conditions. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., and seven people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the crash. "According to the information received from locals, there is no possibility of anyone surviving," said Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Rahul Chaubey, District Tourism Officer and Nodal Officer of helicopter services, said, "Preliminary details indicate that a helicopter belonging to Aryan Aviation was transporting passengers from Kedarnath Dham to the Guptkashi base when the weather in the valley suddenly deteriorated. The pilot attempted to navigate the helicopter out of the valley, but unfortunately, it crashed during the effort."

Kedarnath is one of the major pilgrimage sites of India. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the shrine. However, travel to the shrine is is challenging due to bad weather and difficult geographical conditions. Such accidents have been reported from the area in the past as well.