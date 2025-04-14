ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family Electrocuted While Setting Up Mic For Temple Festival Preparations In Tamil Nadu

Tirupati (28) of Kariseri was electrocuted while setting up sound equipment for a temple festival after a high-voltage wire touched the mic wire.

ss
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST

1 Min Read

Virudhunagar: In a tragic incident, three members of a family lost their lives due to electrocution in Kariseri village of Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu, causing immense grief to their family and loved ones.

Tirupati (28), a resident of Kariseri and owner of a mic set shop, was preparing sound equipment for the upcoming Mariamman temple festival. While setting up the mic system, a high-voltage wire overhead accidentally came into contact with the mic wire, electrocuting him on the spot.

Horrified by the incident, Tirupati’s wife Lalitha (25) and grandmother Pakiyam (65) rushed to save him but were also electrocuted in the process. All three were thrown by the electric shock and died on the spot.

Earlier, two others--Kavin and Dharmar--who attempted to help, were seriously injured and are currently undergoing treatment at Tiruthangal Hospital.

The tragic loss of three lives from the same family has cast a pall of grief over Kariseri village and left the community in deep shock.

Read more: 3 Including 2 Kids Die In Electrocution Accident In Tamil Nadu's Namakkal

Virudhunagar: In a tragic incident, three members of a family lost their lives due to electrocution in Kariseri village of Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu, causing immense grief to their family and loved ones.

Tirupati (28), a resident of Kariseri and owner of a mic set shop, was preparing sound equipment for the upcoming Mariamman temple festival. While setting up the mic system, a high-voltage wire overhead accidentally came into contact with the mic wire, electrocuting him on the spot.

Horrified by the incident, Tirupati’s wife Lalitha (25) and grandmother Pakiyam (65) rushed to save him but were also electrocuted in the process. All three were thrown by the electric shock and died on the spot.

Earlier, two others--Kavin and Dharmar--who attempted to help, were seriously injured and are currently undergoing treatment at Tiruthangal Hospital.

The tragic loss of three lives from the same family has cast a pall of grief over Kariseri village and left the community in deep shock.

Read more: 3 Including 2 Kids Die In Electrocution Accident In Tamil Nadu's Namakkal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THREE OF A FAMILY ELECTROCUTEDSETTING UP MICTEMPLE FESTIVAL PREPARATIONSKARISERI VILLAGE IN TAMIL NADUMARIAMMAN TEMPLE FESTIVAL

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.