Three Of A Family Electrocuted While Setting Up Mic For Temple Festival Preparations In Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar: In a tragic incident, three members of a family lost their lives due to electrocution in Kariseri village of Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu, causing immense grief to their family and loved ones.
Tirupati (28), a resident of Kariseri and owner of a mic set shop, was preparing sound equipment for the upcoming Mariamman temple festival. While setting up the mic system, a high-voltage wire overhead accidentally came into contact with the mic wire, electrocuting him on the spot.
Horrified by the incident, Tirupati’s wife Lalitha (25) and grandmother Pakiyam (65) rushed to save him but were also electrocuted in the process. All three were thrown by the electric shock and died on the spot.
Earlier, two others--Kavin and Dharmar--who attempted to help, were seriously injured and are currently undergoing treatment at Tiruthangal Hospital.
The tragic loss of three lives from the same family has cast a pall of grief over Kariseri village and left the community in deep shock.
Read more: 3 Including 2 Kids Die In Electrocution Accident In Tamil Nadu's Namakkal