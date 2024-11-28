Three Of A Family Die After Car Plunges 100 Feet Into Krishna River In Sangli

Sangli: Three were killed and three sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell off a bridge connecting Ankali to Udgaon on the Krishna River on Wednesday midnight. The accident took place on the Ankali bridge around 12.30 am when two families — the Khedekars and Narvekars — residents of Sangli, were returning after attending a wedding in Kolhapur.

There are two bridges on the Krishna River at the spot, an old one and a new one, adjacent to each other. The driver lost control of the car while it was passing through the old bridge and fell between the two bridges, said a police official. It landed on a dry patch near a bridge pillar, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Prasad Khedekar (40), Prerna Prasad Khedekar (35), and Vaishnavi Santosh Narvekar (23). Sakshi Santosh Narvekar (42), Varad Santosh Narvekar (21), and Samarjit Prasad Khedekar (5) sustained injuries. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Sangli for treatment. All are residents of Gangadhar Colony in Akashvani, Sangli.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police rushed to the spot. As the accident spot falls under Udgaon limits of Kolhapur district, a case was registered at Udgaon Police Station.