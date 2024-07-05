Three Naxals Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Accept Rehabilitation

Dantewada: Dantewada: Three 'hardcore' Naxalites surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Friday.

They were active members of Bhairamgarh and Katekalyan area committees and surrendered under 'Lon Varratu', which in Gondi dialect means 'return to your village'.

The three put down their arms before Dantewada superintendent of police and were given financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each along with rehabilitation facilities.

The 'Lon Varatti' aims at bringing the misguided individuals into mainstream life. The government's rehabilitation policy has reached the grassroot level and encouraging Naxalites to surrender. Naxalites have cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology, atrocities and exploitation of local leaders as reasons for choosing to surrender.