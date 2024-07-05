ETV Bharat / state

Three Naxals Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Accept Rehabilitation

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 7:47 PM IST

Three Naxalites, Hidma Sodi, Kosa Veko and Bhima Bechapal were active members of Jantana Sarkar Committee and RPC Chetna Natya Manch and operated in the Bhairamgarh and Katekalyan area. They said that exploitation by senior leaders made them decide to surrender and join mainstream life.

Three Naxals Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Accept Rehabilitation
Naxalites who surrendered (ETV Bharat Photo)

Dantewada: Dantewada: Three 'hardcore' Naxalites surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Friday.

They were active members of Bhairamgarh and Katekalyan area committees and surrendered under 'Lon Varratu', which in Gondi dialect means 'return to your village'.

The three put down their arms before Dantewada superintendent of police and were given financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each along with rehabilitation facilities.

The 'Lon Varatti' aims at bringing the misguided individuals into mainstream life. The government's rehabilitation policy has reached the grassroot level and encouraging Naxalites to surrender. Naxalites have cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology, atrocities and exploitation of local leaders as reasons for choosing to surrender.

Those who surrendered today included Hidma Sodi, resident of Kukanar in Sukma, who was a member of Jantana Sarkar Committee. Kosa Veko, resident of Schoolpara police station area in Mirtur, who was a member of RPC Chetna Natya Manch and associated with the Naxalite movement for a long time. The third surrendered Naxalite is Bhim alias Babita, also a resident of Mirtur. Bhima Bechapal was a militia platoon member in RPC Jantana Sarkar.

The three Naxalites were planning to surrender for a long time. They said they were troubled by the exploitation of their senior leaders.

Five Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh

