ETV Bharat / state

Three Naxalites Surrender Before Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

Madkam Erra Babu (26), Sodi Deva (35) and Madkam Hadma (41) turned themselves in before security personnel, citing "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology.

Three Naxalites Surrender Before Security Forces In Chhattisgarh
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 10:30 PM IST

Sukma: Three Naxalites, two of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 4 lakh, surrendered before security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said.

Madkam Erra Babu (26), Sodi Deva (35) and Madkam Hadma (41) turned themselves in before security personnel, citing "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said.

Babu was active as a president of the Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM) under the Kanchal Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) of the outlawed Maoist outfit, and Hadma was a head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS), he added.

He said the duo carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each. Deva was active as a CNM vice-president under the Metaguda RPC, he said. The official said the trio hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy and the police's rehabilitation drive, 'Niyad Nellanar'. The surrendered cadres will get benefits as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

Sukma: Three Naxalites, two of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 4 lakh, surrendered before security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said.

Madkam Erra Babu (26), Sodi Deva (35) and Madkam Hadma (41) turned themselves in before security personnel, citing "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said.

Babu was active as a president of the Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM) under the Kanchal Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) of the outlawed Maoist outfit, and Hadma was a head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS), he added.

He said the duo carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each. Deva was active as a CNM vice-president under the Metaguda RPC, he said. The official said the trio hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy and the police's rehabilitation drive, 'Niyad Nellanar'. The surrendered cadres will get benefits as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURRENDERCHHATTISGARHNAXALITES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.