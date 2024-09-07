Three Naxalites Held With Huge Cache Of Explosives In Bijapur During Anti-​Maoist Operation

Bijapur: A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and his wife surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur during an operation, while three others were held with a huge cache of explosives in Bijapur, police officials said on Friday. Police said that they were plotting a bomb blast near the Sarkeguda culvert.

The surrendered Naxalite, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, has been identified as Dosel Salaam alias Sonva, and his wife Arati who laid down arms on Thursday. The three others are Kudami Somlu, Lingu Semla alias Linga, and Somlu Kadti.

"Salaam was the supply team commander of the CPI (Maoist) Kutul area committee, while Arati was part of the Kodiliyar Jantana Sarkar school wing. He was part of the outlawed movement for 13 years, while his wife was involved in incidents of violence for the last nine years," an official said.

A team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Cobra Battalion and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had gone out on a routine search operation when they got a tip-off about suspicious elements roaming in the forest. The force intensified the search operation in Sarkeguda and Pegadapalli.

"Somlu was a militia member, Linga was a militia section commander and Kadti was the revolutionary party committee president. The District Reserve Guard, 168th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and CRPF's 210th CoBRA battalion, which was on an anti-Naxal operation, seized detonating cord, gun powder, detonator and other Maoist materials from them," an official said.

Gunpowder, detonators and Naxalite items have been recovered from the arrested Maoists. Codex wire and detonators used in explosions have also been seized from them. The force is also running an anti-Naxal operation in Bastar.