Three Naxalites Carrying Cumulative Bounty Of Rs 15 Lakh Surrender In Chhattisgarh

Gariaband: Three Naxalites, each carrying Rs five lakh bounty, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Monday.

The cadres, including two women, were allegedly involved in multiple attacks. Police said they turned themselves in before senior police officials after being impressed by the government's rehabilitation policy. The surrendered Naxalites have been identified as Dilip Kumar alias Santu, Manju Lata alias Lakshmi and Sunita alias Junki. All are residents of the Bastar region.

They surrendered in the presence of senior police officials including IG Amresh Mishra and ADG Gariaband, who had arrived here from Raipur. Naxalite Dilip surrendered with his automatic rifle, police said.

All three Naxalites were active in Gadiaband's Udanti Sita River Navapuda Dhamtari division and were involved in the encounter that took place in Kulhadi Ghat a few days ago, where 16 hardcore Naxals were killed. The deceased Naxals had bounty of more than Rs five crore on their heads while one carried a reward of more than Rs one crore.

A senior police official said that the Naxalites have surrendered with their weapons as they were influenced by the rehabilitation policy of the state government. The surrendered Naxalites were provided Rs 25,000 each and will be given other facilities as per the rehabilitation policy, he said.

Three days back, 11 Naxals, including seven women, carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 40 lakh, had surrendered in Narayanpur district.