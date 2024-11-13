ETV Bharat / state

Three Naxalites Arrested With Explosives in Bijapur

Security forces have been serially undertaking hunt operations in the Naxal-infested areas of Bastar Range and are meeting with success in the majority of them.

The items, seized from the Navaxlites, on display (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Bijapur: Three Naxalites have been apprehended during a search operation by security forces in the Ranapur forest in the Bastar division on Monday. The trio are members of the outlawed CPI Naxalite organisation.

Among the arrested, Sonu Oyam (35), Sannu Lekam (40), and Mando alias Mandu Hapka (48) are residents of Kaika. The Naimed Police produced them in Bijapur court which sent them to judicial remand. Explosives and propaganda materials have been recovered from the arrested Maoists.

Security forces have been serially undertaking hunt operations in the Naxal-infested division of Bastar Range and are meeting with success in the majority of them. Many Naxalies have either been exterminated or taken hostage. Recently, Bastar IG Sundarraj P said 189 Naxalites have been killed in 309 days this year.

In a related development, union home minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi eliminated terrorism and Naxalism from the country and declared that Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will never be reinstated. Addressing a rally in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, the senior BJP leader emphasised that for his party, the issue of Kashmir is closer to its hearts than political power.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended terrorism and Naxalism from the country," he told the gathering while campaigning for the ruling coalition Mahayuti, of which the BJP is a key member.

