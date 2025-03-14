ETV Bharat / state

Three Murders In 24 Hours Rock Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Uncle-nephew duo was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Gharampur village under Faridpur police station while they were heading to their farmland on a bike.

Three Murders In 24 Hours Rock Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 1:49 PM IST

Bareilly: Panic gripped Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh after three persons were allegedly murdered in two separate incidents here in a span of 24 hours, putting the cops on toes.

Late Thursday night, a history-sheeter was beaten to death in Bithri Chainpur area here over past enmity. Victim Dharamveer (40), a resident of Madanpur under Bithri Chainpur police station area, had been in a dispute with neighbour Premshankar's family, over a woman for a long time. Last night, Dharamveer, along with his brother Nemchand, reached Premshankar's house in an inebriated state and started abusing him. When Premshankar and his nephew Khyaliram came out, the verbal confrontation soon turned into a violent clash.

In a fit of rage, Premshankar attacked Dharamveer with a tap handle, leading to his death on the spot. Dharamveer's brother also sustained injuries in the attack. Receiving information, Bithri Chainpur police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Dharamveer's body was sent for post-mortem while his brother was rushed to the hospital for necessary treatment. Both the accused in the case are on the run.

Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said an investigation is underway. "The history-sheeter had a dispute with Premshankar and Khyaliram for long. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. We are investigating the matter as both accused are currently absconding," he said.

This was reportedly the second murder incident that Bareilly witnessed on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, one Daulat Khan (55) and his nephew Rahish Khan (26) were allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Gharampur village under Faridpur police station area while they were on way to their farmland on a bike. Police have initiated a probe to trace the criminals involved.

