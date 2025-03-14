ETV Bharat / state

Three Murders In 24 Hours Rock Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Bareilly: Panic gripped Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh after three persons were allegedly murdered in two separate incidents here in a span of 24 hours, putting the cops on toes.

Late Thursday night, a history-sheeter was beaten to death in Bithri Chainpur area here over past enmity. Victim Dharamveer (40), a resident of Madanpur under Bithri Chainpur police station area, had been in a dispute with neighbour Premshankar's family, over a woman for a long time. Last night, Dharamveer, along with his brother Nemchand, reached Premshankar's house in an inebriated state and started abusing him. When Premshankar and his nephew Khyaliram came out, the verbal confrontation soon turned into a violent clash.

In a fit of rage, Premshankar attacked Dharamveer with a tap handle, leading to his death on the spot. Dharamveer's brother also sustained injuries in the attack. Receiving information, Bithri Chainpur police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Dharamveer's body was sent for post-mortem while his brother was rushed to the hospital for necessary treatment. Both the accused in the case are on the run.

Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said an investigation is underway. "The history-sheeter had a dispute with Premshankar and Khyaliram for long. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. We are investigating the matter as both accused are currently absconding," he said.