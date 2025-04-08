Three More Separatist Bodies Quit Hurriyat During Amit Shah's Kashmir Visit; 'Modi's Vision Bolstered', Says Home Minister

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the distancing of three more separatist organisations from Hurriyat Conference demonstrates the trust of people in the Constitution of India in the Valley.

He named the organisations including Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front for disassociating themselves from the Hurriyat.

“It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley,” Shah posted on X. "Modi Ji's vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today as so far 11 such organizations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it."

Currently, the Home Minister is on the last day of his three day visit in the region. He is holding a top security meeting and reviewing development projects before leaving for Delhi later in the day.

Lesser known Bashir Ahmad Andrabi-led Kashmir Freedom Front, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Chairman Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir and Hakeem Abdul Rashid chairman Muslim Democratic League Jammu and Kashmir have distanced themselves from Hurriyat Conference yesterday interestingly in the run-up to the Home Minister's visit to the region.

Set up in 1993, the Hurriyat Conference was an amalgam of over two dozen parties with many lacking grassroots support. But the separatist cartel split into two in 2003 with each faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and late Syed Ali Geelani until his death in September 2021.

Mirwaiz, however, was put under house arrest inside his residence in Srinagar’s Nigeen for four years with the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Over two dozen separatists are behind bars on charges ranging from supporting militancy to terror funding, leaving the Hurriyat ineffective on the ground.

Many of its constituents including Mirwaiz led Awami Action Committee and Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM) led by Mohammad Abbas Ansari are proscribed for five years on charges of supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities on March 11.