ETV Bharat / state

Three More Bodies Recovered From Chhattisgarh Silo Collapse Site In Mungeli

Mungeli: Three more bodies have been recovered from the site of a silo collapse in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district taking the death toll to four, officials said on Saturday.

The silo collapsed on Thursday afternoon at the Kusum Plant located in Rambod village of Sargaon Gram Panchayat of Mungeli district. A rescue operation was soon launched to evacuate the trapped labourers beneath the debris. In the initial hours, one labourer identified as Manoj Kumar was retrieved from the site and taken to the hospital where he died during treatment.

An official said that after about 40 hours of the rescue operation, three more bodies have been recovered from the site which has taken the death toll to four in the mishap.

The three deceased workers have been identified as Awadhesh Kashyap, resident of Taga Janjgir Champa, Prakash Yadav of Akoli, Balodabazar and Jayant Sahu, a resident of Jadapara Sarkanda Bilaspur.