Three Minor Siblings Charred To Death Amid Sleep As House Catches Fire In Bengal's Murshidabad

Murshidabad: Three minor siblings were charred to death in their sleep in Benipur village under Ranitala police station limits in the Bhagawangola block of West Bengal's Murshidabad in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. Two of the victims are male.

Police said the house of Shayan Sheikh caught fire at 12.05 am on Saturday, in which two houses in the vicinity were also damaged. Shayan, Swapan and Nayan are siblings who live in houses side by side. Shayan was not at home when the fire broke out. His wife, Sarjeena Bibi, was sleeping with twin sons Sahil Sheikh (9), Adil Sheikh (9) and their baby girl Sajida Khatun (6).

Suddenly, Sarjina woke up to the sound of screaming in the neighbourhood and saw that the house was engulfed in smoke. Unable to understand anything, she left the house, which caught fire within moments. Her three children, who were asleep, were burnt to death. "I was sleeping with my three children. I did not understand anything at first and came out after seeing the smoke, leaving my children inside," an inconsolable Sarjeena said.