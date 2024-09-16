ETV Bharat / state

Three Minor Girls Attempt Suicide In Bihar's Saharsa

Saharsa (Bihar): At least three minor girls allegedly attempted suicide in Bihar’s Saharsa, the police said on Monday. The incident took place under the Patarghat Police Station area, they said. The girls are undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital, the police said. According to the doctor, the condition of the girls remains critical.

According to the police, the three minors went to the field and attempted the extreme step on Sunday afternoon. The family members and locals rushed them to the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) and were later referred to the Sadar Hospital.

“The three girls attempted the extreme step as a fake social media ID was created by adding RDX to the name of the girls and a Bhojpuri adult song was posted, along with the photo. Distressed by this, the girls attempted to die by suicide. An action will be taken accordingly. Currently, the suspected accused are in Punjab,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer Alok Kumar said.