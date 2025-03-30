ETV Bharat / state

3 Militants Arrested In Manipur

Imphal: Three militants were arrested from different parts of Manipur in separate operations, police said on Sunday. A member of the banned PREPAK (Pro) was arrested on Saturday from Khurkul in Imphal West district, they said.

He was identified as Ningthoujam Boboy Singh alias Khongnangthaba (37). A member of the banned KCP (PWG) was arrested from his house in Sawombung in Imphal East district. He was identified as Sanasam Sonamit Singh (27).

A militant of the KCP (City Meitei), who was wanted in extortion cases in Kakching and Imphal West districts, was also arrested. He was identified as Sharungbam Thoiba Singh (43), police said.

In another operation, a 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling SIM cards to militants by using the credentials of other persons without their knowledge, they said. Wahengbam Ajit Meetei was arrested on Saturday from Mandop Yumpham Relief Camp at Khurkhul in Imphal West district.