Three Members Of An Underworld Wildlife Syndicate Arrested With Rare Red Sand Boa Snake

Dehradun: Kotwali Vikasnagar Police has arrested three members of “Ladwa Gang,” - said to be part of an international smuggling syndicate in wildlife items and seized a Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) snake.

The snake, a schedule-1, protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 was being traded for "tantric rituals," forest officials said.

The Haryana police received specific information regarding three members of “Ladwa gang” travelling in a white Swift Maruti car without number plates on Kooda Ghati Marg Vikasnagar, situated on Canal Road. The gang was said to be carrying a Red Sand Boa , a two- headed snake that reportedly fetches astronomical prices in the illegal international animal trade market, said Ajay Singh, SSP Dehradun.

This rare snake was to be sold to a client for “Tantric rituals,” police sources said.

Immediately a special police squad was formed to track down the gang and the police team laid a siege near bridge No. 2 of Kooda Ghati Marg (Canal Road) and intercepted the vehicle in which they were travelling. Three persons were arrested and later identified as Anil, Ashok and Sandeep Kumar. The vehicle was confiscated.

During the search operation, a bag was found on the rear seat. On opening the bag, it was found that it contained a live two-headed Red Sand Boa, which according to wildlife officials fetch a price of Rs. 1 crore or above. A Forest department team was called at the spot and they confirmed that the seized item was a rare Red sand boa snake. ( Eryx johnii).

The reason for which this snake – a Schedule – 1 enlisted species under the Wildlife Act of 1972, commanded such a high price in the underworld - was attributed to its medicinal values and “magical powers” to heal ailments. The forest personnel said that this species is listed at serial number one of Part C of reptiles of Schedule-1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 as amended in 2022 and is protected under the Act.

Hunting, trading, collection and transportation of snakes are completely prohibited and a punishable offence.

All the three were arrested and a case was registered against the accused in Kotwali police station Vikasnagar, Ajay Singh, SSP, Dehradun said.

According to Wildlife and forest officials Red Sand Boa snakes are not poisonous. These snakes are found in India, Pakistan and Iran. Because of its round tail resembling a head, some people call it a "two-headed snake" and there are superstitions surrounding this snake.

The body of the snake is thick and has small spiked scales on it which look shiny. Usually these snakes are uniformly reddish- brown in color but a black variety is also sighted. These snakes grow up to an average of 2-3 feet. Their usual habitat is dry, sandy areas and rocky areas with loose earth.