Three Members Of A Family killed As Car Crashes Into Electric Pole In AP's Srikakulam District

Kanchili: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three members of a family when their car crashed into an electric pole near Jakkara in Kanchili mandal, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. The victims were on their way to fulfilling a vow when the mishap occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Lavanya (43), Neha Gupta (18) and Kadirishetti Someswara Rao (49). Lavanya died on the spot, while Neha and Someswara Rao succumbed to their injuries en route to Sompet Government Hospital.

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred around 9 am when the family, led by Muttha Venkata Ranga Rajesh of Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam, was travelling to a temple in Jajipur, Odisha, to fulfil a vow following Neha Gupta's admission into IIT. The car was carrying Rajesh, his wife Lavanya, their daughter Neha, and Rajesh's brother-in-law Someswara Rao's family from Bhadrachalam in Telangana.