Three Members Of A Family killed As Car Crashes Into Electric Pole In AP's Srikakulam District

A tragic accident in Kanchili, Andhra Pradesh, claimed three lives when a family car crashed into an electric pole en route to fulfil a vow.

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three members of a family when their car crashed into an electric pole near Jakkara in Kanchili mandal, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday morning.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Kanchili: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three members of a family when their car crashed into an electric pole near Jakkara in Kanchili mandal, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. The victims were on their way to fulfilling a vow when the mishap occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Lavanya (43), Neha Gupta (18) and Kadirishetti Someswara Rao (49). Lavanya died on the spot, while Neha and Someswara Rao succumbed to their injuries en route to Sompet Government Hospital.

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred around 9 am when the family, led by Muttha Venkata Ranga Rajesh of Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam, was travelling to a temple in Jajipur, Odisha, to fulfil a vow following Neha Gupta's admission into IIT. The car was carrying Rajesh, his wife Lavanya, their daughter Neha, and Rajesh's brother-in-law Someswara Rao's family from Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

The collision left four others injured, including Venkata Ranga Rajesh, Someswara Rao's wife Radhika, and the former's mother Subbalakshmi. The injured were initially treated at Sompet Government Hospital, but Radhika, whose condition is critical, was later shifted to a private hospital in Srikakulam.

Cause of the Accident

Preliminary investigations by the Kanchili police suggest that speeding led to the accident. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The tragic incident has left the family devastated, especially as they were on a journey of gratitude and celebration.

