Chennai | Three Members Of A Family Killed After Gas Leaks And Catches Fire

Chennai: Three members of a family were killed after a gas cylinder leaked and caught fire while changing it, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Vaikundapuram area in Nungambakkam here on February 4, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Veerakumar (62), a daily wage worker and his wife Lakshmi (57) and their son-in-law Gunasekaran. Lakshmi usually went to do household work. On Tuesday evening, the gas cylinder in her house ran out, and Lakshmi was involved in the task of changing a new cylinder, police added.

While changing the new cylinder, the gas leaked and spread throughout the house. At that time, the lamp was burning in the 'puja' room, when the fire suddenly broke out. Lakshmi Veerakumar were seriously injured. Their son-in-law Gunasekaran, who was in the next room, ran and tried to save both, but he also suffered burns as the fire spread to him, they added.

On information from the neighbours, the fire department rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The police rescued the three seriously injured and admitted them to the Kilpauk Government Hospital. The three died due to extensive burns on Tuesday. Gunasekaran was working as a collection agent in a private company in Nungambakkam. His wife Anandhi also works in a private company in Nungambakkam.

Gunasekaran used to leave his wife Anandhi at her company's workplace every day on a two-wheeler and go to his work. Every day, after finishing work, he used to come to his father-in-law's home and wait for her, and when his wife arrived, he would also take her to his house.

On February 4, also Gunasekaran came to his father-in-law's house and waited for his wife to take her. At that time the incident occurred. The trio was undergoing treatment for a week and succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday. Gunasekaran is survived by his wife Anandhi and a 13-year-old daughter.