Three-Member Panel To Recommend Guidelines For Use Of Cough Syrups In Kerala
Health minister Veena George said no medicines should be given to children aged below 12 without doctor's prescription and old prescription should not be reused.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A three-member expert committee has been set up to assess the safety and usage of cough syrups given to children in Kerala, said health minister Veena George on Monday.
The committee comprises state drugs controller, child health nodal officer, and state president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP).
Based on the committee’s report, the state government will issue specific guidelines on the use of cough medicines for children. The minister emphasised that no medicine should be given to children below 12 years of age without a valid doctor’s prescription and old prescriptions must not be reused.
Doctors determine the dosage of children’s medicines according to their body weight so, a medicine prescribed for one child should never be given to another as it could be harmful rather than beneficial, the minister warned. Strict directions have been issued to the Drugs Controller in this regard and public awareness initiatives are also being intensified, she added.
During a high-level meeting chaired by the minister, doctors confirmed that no health issues in children related to cough syrups have been reported in Kerala so far. A decision was taken to launch awareness campaigns to eliminate public anxiety and spread accurate information.
Pediatricians and all doctors will be given training with the support of the IAP.
Meanwhile, the sale of Coldrif syrup has been temporarily suspended in Kerala after reports of issues in batch SR-13 from other states. The affected batch was distributed in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry. Another company’s cough syrup was also found problematic in Rajasthan.
In Kerala, eight distributors handle Coldrif syrup, and their sales and distribution have now been halted temporarily.
Strict Regulations on Cough Syrups
Following the directions of the Central Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), strict restrictions have been imposed on cough syrups for children in Kerala. Doctors are instructed not to prescribe cough syrups to children below two years of age. Even if such prescriptions are issued, medical stores are prohibited from dispensing the syrup. Increased monitoring has also been ordered for children above five years of age when cough syrups are prescribed.
To ensure the safety of cough medicines in the state, the Drugs Control Department has launched extensive inspections. Samples of Coldrif syrup have already been collected, and samples of other cough syrups are also being taken for testing. Five pharmaceutical companies manufacturing cough syrups in Kerala have been directed to submit samples for laboratory analysis.
Reduced Overuse of Antibiotics
Kerala has taken pioneering steps in reducing the overuse of antibiotics. It is the first state in India to issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for block-level Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) committees. These committees oversee the formation, objectives, functioning, and monitoring of AMR activities.
As part of Operation Amruth, launched by the Health Department, the goal was to completely stop the sale of antibiotics without a valid doctor’s prescription by 2024. Public reporting mechanisms were also introduced for violations, with special squads under the Drugs Controller carrying out secret inspections.
Pharmacies are required to maintain proper records of antibiotic sales and to display posters stating, “Antibiotics are not sold without a doctor’s prescription.” Strict action is being taken against pharmacies or medical stores violating these rules.
Awareness programs are also being conducted to prevent unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions. Due to these measures, antibiotic use in Kerala has dropped by 20–30 percent, the health minister said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that by 2050, antimicrobial resistance could lead to 10 million deaths globally. Keeping this alarming projection in view, the Kerala Health Department continues to implement model initiatives for the entire country.
