Three-Member Panel To Recommend Guidelines For Use Of Cough Syrups In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A three-member expert committee has been set up to assess the safety and usage of cough syrups given to children in Kerala, said health minister Veena George on Monday.

The committee comprises state drugs controller, child health nodal officer, and state president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP).

Based on the committee’s report, the state government will issue specific guidelines on the use of cough medicines for children. The minister emphasised that no medicine should be given to children below 12 years of age without a valid doctor’s prescription and old prescriptions must not be reused.

Doctors determine the dosage of children’s medicines according to their body weight so, a medicine prescribed for one child should never be given to another as it could be harmful rather than beneficial, the minister warned. Strict directions have been issued to the Drugs Controller in this regard and public awareness initiatives are also being intensified, she added.

During a high-level meeting chaired by the minister, doctors confirmed that no health issues in children related to cough syrups have been reported in Kerala so far. A decision was taken to launch awareness campaigns to eliminate public anxiety and spread accurate information.

Pediatricians and all doctors will be given training with the support of the IAP.

Meanwhile, the sale of Coldrif syrup has been temporarily suspended in Kerala after reports of issues in batch SR-13 from other states. The affected batch was distributed in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry. Another company’s cough syrup was also found problematic in Rajasthan.

In Kerala, eight distributors handle Coldrif syrup, and their sales and distribution have now been halted temporarily.

