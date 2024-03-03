Odisha: 3 of Family Found Dead at Home in Kendrapara

By ETV Bharat English Desk

The bodies of three members of a family were recovered from their residence in Odisha’s Kendrapara, police said on Sunday.

The bodies of three people, including a couple and their son were found inside their house in Odisha's Kendrapara district. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and started an investigation into the matter.

Kendrapara: Three members of a family were found dead in their house in Odisha’s Kendrapara, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Rajendranagar village under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district, they said. The deceased were identified as Sridam Mandal(53), his wife Jayanti (45), and their son Parikhita (27), police said.

According to official sources, while the body of Sridam was found hanging, the bodies of his wife and son were found lying in the house. After the villagers saw the hanging body of Sridam, they informed the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the deceased.

The police sent the bodies for post-mortem and started a probe into the matter. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to the spot for investigation. The officials then interrogated the locals. However, the reason behind the deaths remains unclear. "The investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly", police said.

