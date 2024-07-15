Three MBBS Students Arrested For 'Looting' Milk Van In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan, three medical students have been accused of looting a Saras milk van in Jodhpur district of the state during the early hours of Sunday. Police have arrested the accused trio while two more accused are being searched.

Police officer Devendra Singh Devda said that the three accused MBBS students identified as 22-year-old Vikas Vishnoi of Dhorimanna village, a MBBS final year student of Dr SN Medical College, 23-year-old Omprakash Jat, a resident of Ogala of Sedwa police station area, a third year student and 22-year-old Mahesh Vishnoi, a resident of village Dabar of Guda Malani, a third year student, late on Sunday evening.

Devda said the three MBBS students were arrested following a complaint by one Sukhdev Vishnoi in this regard. Vishnoi said told police in his complaint that his vehicles are engaged in supplying milk to Saras Dairy. On Sunday morning at around 4:00 AM, when he went to the gate number 1 of Mathuradas Mathur Hospital with a milk van for supply, 5-6 students arrived on the scene. Two of them caught him and misbehaved with him, while three others fled with his vehicle, Vishnoi said.

The police officer said that acting on the complaint, a special team of police swung into action and launched a search operation and the vehicle was found in an abandoned condition on Pal Road. Sukhdev lodged a complaint of disappearance of two crates of 24 liters of milk from his vehicle and robbery of Rs 4600 from the vehicle.

Based on the CCTV footage of the incident, police arrested the three MBBS students and launched further investigation into the incident. Two more students, one of whom is a student of AIIMS Medical College are absconding in the case.

The CCTV footage of the milk van robbery in front of gate number 1 of MDM hospital has also surfaced on social media. In the purported video footage, the five miscreants are seen stopping the driver and keep him engaged in conversation while two of them drive the van away.