ETV Bharat / state

Three Lok Sabha MPs From Madurai Region Move Breach Of Privilege Motion Against Indian Bank Chairman

Madurai: Three Lok Sabha MPs from Madurai region have moved a breach of privilege motion against the Chairman of Indian Bank and sent it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over a loan disbursal programme held recently.

The MPs, Su Venkatesan from Madurai, B Manickam Tagore of Virudhunagar and T Thanga Tamilselvan from Theni, lodged their complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker asking him to seek an explanation from the Chairman of Indian Bank on why they were not informed or invited for an important programme organized by the bank at Tamukkam Ground in Madurai on July 12.

In a post on X, Venkatesan wrote, "In the month of July, Indian Bank organised an event in Madurai to provide loans amounting to ₹1,100 crore to women’s self-help groups. In their capacity as Members of Parliament for Madurai district, Su. Venkatesan, Manickam Tagore, and Thanga Tamilselvan were neither consulted regarding the event nor extended an invitation. This amounts to an act that violates the rights of Members of Parliament as well as democratic conventions. Therefore, a breach of privilege motion has been moved against the Chairman of Indian Bank".