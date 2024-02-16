Three Labourers Die After Poisonous Gas Leak in Gujarat, 2 Arrested

Following the incident, all labourers were taken to the nearest government hospital, but three labourers died and others are undergoing treatment. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident and have been identified as Satvir Karpada and Ranjit Dangar, residents of Ramparda village in Surendranagar.

Surendranagar (Gujarat): At least two people were arrested after the death of three labourers due to asphyxiation when they were digging a well to reopen a coal mine in Gujarat's Devpara village, said the police on Thursday. The two arrested accused have been identified as Satvir Karpada and Ranjit Dangar, residents of Ramparda village in Surendranagar. The third accused, the owner of the land, is yet to be identified.

Three migrant labourers, who died in the incident, have been identified Sarkubhai Karat, Ramdev Singh Rawat and Chandu Singh Kup Singh Rawat. The bodies of the labourers were sent to the Muli Government Hospital for post-mortem. Besides this, three other labourers sustained injuries and were brought to the hospital for treatment. After this incident, a team, including the Muli police and officials belonging to the Mines and Minerals Department, reached the spot.

The Surendranagar district police received complaints of illegal mineral theft by the land mafia in talukas, including Muli and Thangadh last month. Following the instructions of the District Collector, the Mines and Minerals Department has been working with the police to fill the pits that are being dug without permits. However, the pit was grabbed by some people and was being excavated by migrant labourers. More than 400 such illegal mines are located in Thangadh and Muli divisions.

