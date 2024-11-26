Three Labourers Die After Fire Breaks Out In Sofa Manufacturing Factory In Greater Noida

New Delhi/Greater Noida: Three labourers were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out in a sofa manufacturing factory in Beta 2 area of ​​Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the flames and then a search operation was conducted. During this, three persons were found inside the factory with severe burn injuries and were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. It is being said that the three were working inside the factory when the incident took place.

Police said the fire broke out in factory number 4G under Beta 2 police station area. The factory manufactures sofa sets, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Gulfam (23), a resident of Mathura, Mazhar Alam (29) of Katihar and Dilshad (24) of Arhariya. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

ADCP Ashok Kumar said on information about the fire, team from local police station and fire department personnel reached the spot. "The fire was extinguished and three persons were found inside the factory. The three labourers were working when the fire broke out. Their families have been informed. The fire officer is investigating into the exact reason behind the fire," Kumar said.