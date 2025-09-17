ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Three Injured As Car Rams Into Roadside Cart In UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: Three people were killed and three injured when a car lost control, hit a divider and crushed people standing near a roadside cart on Tuesday night near Mirgarhwa intersection on the Prayagraj-Lucknow road under the Manikpur police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, police said. The driver of the car has been taken into custody.

According to eyewitnesses, several people were standing near a roadside cart selling corn when a car coming from Prayagraj suddenly lost control after hitting the divider and rammed into the cart, injuring the people standing nearby. The driver of the car, who also sustained injuries, has survived due to the timely opening of the airbags. The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV camera.

Personnel from Manikpur PS reached the spot and rushed the injured people to the community health centre in Kalakankar. From there, four were referred to AIIMS Rae Bareli, where three succumbed to their injuries during treatment.