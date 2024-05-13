ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Several Injured in Tractor-Truck Collision in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

In a tragic incident, three people were killed and over seven were injured after a tractor trolley they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, police said on Monday.
Representative Image(ETV Bharat)

The accident took place on Anupshahar Gawan Road in the Rajpura Police Station area on Sunday night. The officials shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, three people were killed and seven others injured after a tractor trolley in which they were travelling collided with a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, the police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night on Anupshahar Gawan Road in the Rajpura Police Station area, they said.

The police said that the deceased hailed from Ladanpur village of Kaila Devi Police Station area and were returning from a funeral when the accident took place. The tractor was completely damaged in the accident and the truck overturned. However, the truck driver managed to save his life.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The officials then shifted the injured to the government hospital for treatment. The three deceased have been identified as Mahipal, Karu and Ghasi. Naresh, who was injured in the incident, said that all the victims were returning home after performing the last rites of a relative when the truck hit them.

Earlier, three people died after the car they were travelling rammed into a truck in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The accident took place in front of Jyoti Dhaba adjacent to Makandpur Chowk in Navgachiya Police Station of the district.

