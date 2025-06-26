ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, One Injured As Car Falls Into Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar

Three Killed, One Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: In a tragic incident, at least three persons died while another sustained critical injuries after a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Jazared on Vikasnagar-Kalsi Chakrata road in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late last night when the driver of the car, which was enroute to Chakrata from Vikasnagar, reportedly lost control over the wheels and it subsequently fell into a gorge nearly 500 metres deep.

Receiving information, local police from Kalsi along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Despite the steep terrain, the teams managed to recover three bodies while another person was pulled out alive.

Three persons died on the spot, while one person who was seriously injured was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.