Three Killed, One Injured As Car Falls Into Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar

Dehradun: In a tragic incident, at least three persons died while another sustained critical injuries after a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Jazared on Vikasnagar-Kalsi Chakrata road in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Wednesday.
The accident occurred late last night when the driver of the car, which was enroute to Chakrata from Vikasnagar, reportedly lost control over the wheels and it subsequently fell into a gorge nearly 500 metres deep.
Receiving information, local police from Kalsi along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Despite the steep terrain, the teams managed to recover three bodies while another person was pulled out alive.
Three persons died on the spot, while one person who was seriously injured was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
In another incident, a mini bus carrying 20 pilgrims fell into the Alaknanda River near Gholtir on Badrinath National Highway in Rudraprayag district. At least three people died, eight were rescued with serious injuries, while nine others were reported missing.
Issuing a statement, Rudraprayag Police said information was received at around 8 AM today that a vehicle met with an accident near the State Bank chowk in Gholthir and fell into the Alaknanda river.
Another person died when his car met with an accident near Sun Band Thursday morning.
Read More
Three Killed, 9 Missing As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into River In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag; Rescue Ops Underway