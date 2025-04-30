ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed In Major Explosion At Premier Explosives Factory

Katepalli: A major explosion rocked the Premier Explosives factory in Katepalli village on Tuesday evening, killing three workers and leaving four others seriously injured, police said.

The incident occurred in the A-18 block of the factory. The explosion was so powerful that the building collapsed, trapping several workers beneath the rubble. Two employees, Sandeep and Devi Charan, died on the spot due to the building collapse. Another worker, identified as Kalvala Naresh, succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

The company manufactured explosives for mining quarries. A total of nine workers were working in the building at the time of the incident. Kalvala Naresh, who was seriously injured in the accident, died on the way to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Authorities have deployed heavy security at the factory premises. Government Whip Birla Ayilaiah visited the site and took stock of the situation. An investigation into the cause of the explosion is currently underway.