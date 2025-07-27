ETV Bharat / state

Three killed In Tanker Blast At Asphalt Plant Near Vadodara

A tanker was being heated to transfer stuck asphalt from the vehicle into barrels when it blew up, killing three persons, the official said.

Three killed In Tanker Blast At Asphalt Plant Near Vadodara
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 27, 2025 at 10:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

Vadodara: Three persons were killed when a tanker exploded while being heated to empty asphalt from the vehicle at a plant near Vadodara in Gujarat on Sunday evening, police said. The incident occurred at Mokshi village in Savli taluka of Vadodara district, an official from Bhadarwa police station said.

A tanker was being heated to transfer stuck asphalt from the vehicle into barrels when it blew up, killing three persons standing nearby, the official said. Among the deceased were the driver and cleaner of the vehicle, as well as a labourer, he said.

“The tanker was being heated to remove the stuck asphalt. During this process, the gas pressure inside the tanker increased, and it exploded,” the police official said.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to a hospital in Vadodara for post-mortem, he said.

The deceased were identified as Armaan Ziaullah (26), a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Ashok Gurjar (21) from Alwar in Rajasthan, and Shakib Akhtar Khan (33), a resident of Vadodara.

Read more

  1. Three killed in oil tanker blast in Punjab
  2. Jaipur Tanker Blast: Route Change Ends In Tragedy For 22 Year-Old Aspirant; Death Toll Rises To 18

Vadodara: Three persons were killed when a tanker exploded while being heated to empty asphalt from the vehicle at a plant near Vadodara in Gujarat on Sunday evening, police said. The incident occurred at Mokshi village in Savli taluka of Vadodara district, an official from Bhadarwa police station said.

A tanker was being heated to transfer stuck asphalt from the vehicle into barrels when it blew up, killing three persons standing nearby, the official said. Among the deceased were the driver and cleaner of the vehicle, as well as a labourer, he said.

“The tanker was being heated to remove the stuck asphalt. During this process, the gas pressure inside the tanker increased, and it exploded,” the police official said.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to a hospital in Vadodara for post-mortem, he said.

The deceased were identified as Armaan Ziaullah (26), a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Ashok Gurjar (21) from Alwar in Rajasthan, and Shakib Akhtar Khan (33), a resident of Vadodara.

Read more

  1. Three killed in oil tanker blast in Punjab
  2. Jaipur Tanker Blast: Route Change Ends In Tragedy For 22 Year-Old Aspirant; Death Toll Rises To 18

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUJARATVADODARA ASPHALT PLANT BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That WIill Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.