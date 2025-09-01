ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed in Ajnala And Mansa As Flood Wreaks Havoc In Punjab

Amritsar/Mansa: Floods caused by incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Punjab. While people are affected, a 60-year-old man from Ajnala was swept away in Ravi river.

The deceased, Paramjit Singh, was swept away four days back and his body was recovered on Monday. Paramjit's family said the Ravi river which is in spate for the last not only took his life, but also caused a lot of damage to his house. The family has sought compensation from Punjab Government so that they can resume their lives.

Police officer Nirmaljit Singh said Paramjit's body was found after a long and hectic search and has been sent to the Civil Hospital in Amritsar for postmortem. Further action will be taken only after the report is received, he said.

In a similar incident, a 35-year-old man and a child died after the roof of their house collapsed in Chainewala village of Mansa district late on Sunday night. A three-year-old girl narrowly escaped the mishap. The victim's family has sought help from the government and the district administration officials.