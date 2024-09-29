ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed In Accident On Delhi-Meerut Expressway

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 44 seconds ago

Three men were killed when their scooter rammed into a parked vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday. The police initiated an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Three Killed In Accident In Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Three Killed In Accident In Delhi-Meerut Expressway (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a tragic incident, three men were killed when their scooter rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway here, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place at around 3.18 am.

The police said that the deceased identified as Bittu alias Vikas (21), Anshu alias Manmohan (30) and Vipin Bhatt (25), residents of Delhi. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.

ACP Siddharth Gautam said, "We are investigating the accident and further information will be clear only after the post-mortem. The accident took place on the Delhi-Meerut road and the vehicle has not been identified yet."

The police examined the CCTV cameras installed around the spot so that the vehicle that hit the car and its driver could be identified. Later, the police informed the families of the deceased, he said.

Read More

  1. Driver Killed, 16 Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
  2. 4 Killed, 1 Injured While Unloading Glass Consignment In Pune
  3. Gujarat: 7 Dead, 14 Injured As Bus Jumps Divider, Hits 3 Vehicles In Attempt To Save Cattle

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a tragic incident, three men were killed when their scooter rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway here, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place at around 3.18 am.

The police said that the deceased identified as Bittu alias Vikas (21), Anshu alias Manmohan (30) and Vipin Bhatt (25), residents of Delhi. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.

ACP Siddharth Gautam said, "We are investigating the accident and further information will be clear only after the post-mortem. The accident took place on the Delhi-Meerut road and the vehicle has not been identified yet."

The police examined the CCTV cameras installed around the spot so that the vehicle that hit the car and its driver could be identified. Later, the police informed the families of the deceased, he said.

Read More

  1. Driver Killed, 16 Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
  2. 4 Killed, 1 Injured While Unloading Glass Consignment In Pune
  3. Gujarat: 7 Dead, 14 Injured As Bus Jumps Divider, Hits 3 Vehicles In Attempt To Save Cattle

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THREE BIKE RIDERS DIED ON HIGHWAYACCIDENT NEAR HAWA HAWAI RESTURANTDELHI MEERUT EXPRESSWAYACCIDENTDELHI MEERUT EXPRESSWAY ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.