ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed In Accident On Delhi-Meerut Expressway

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a tragic incident, three men were killed when their scooter rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway here, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place at around 3.18 am.

The police said that the deceased identified as Bittu alias Vikas (21), Anshu alias Manmohan (30) and Vipin Bhatt (25), residents of Delhi. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.

ACP Siddharth Gautam said, "We are investigating the accident and further information will be clear only after the post-mortem. The accident took place on the Delhi-Meerut road and the vehicle has not been identified yet."