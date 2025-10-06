ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As 80-Year-Old Building Collapses In Gujarat's Gir Somnath

Among the deceased is a biker passing by the building. He was crushed under the rubble and died on the spot, a police official said.

Locals say the building has been in shambles for long.
Locals say the building has been in shambles for long. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 6, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST

Gir Somnath: The partial collapse of a nearly eight-decade-old three-storey dilapidated building led to the death of three people, while two trapped under its debris have been rescued in Veraval city of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 1.30 am at the residential building located at Kharwawad locality in Veraval. Among the deceased is a motorbike rider passing by the building. He was crushed under the rubble and died on the spot, a police official said. The other two are a woman and her daughter who had been living in the building, he added. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Jungi (34), Devkiben Suyani (65) and her daughter Jashoda (35), he said.

"The incident happened late at night. Due to Navratri, people were passing through the street when the 80-year-old building suddenly gave in, causing chaos in the area. A biker passing by the building was crushed under the debris along with the vehilce and died on the spot," he said.

After being alerted, teams of firefighters, police, civic personnel and locals started the rescue operation, which went on till 5 am on Monday. Three bodies were pulled out from the rubble, while two people were rescued.

Suyani's husband and another woman were rescued and rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to police. The building was in shambles for a long time, according to locals.

