ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As 80-Year-Old Building Collapses In Gujarat's Gir Somnath

Gir Somnath: The partial collapse of a nearly eight-decade-old three-storey dilapidated building led to the death of three people, while two trapped under its debris have been rescued in Veraval city of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 1.30 am at the residential building located at Kharwawad locality in Veraval. Among the deceased is a motorbike rider passing by the building. He was crushed under the rubble and died on the spot, a police official said. The other two are a woman and her daughter who had been living in the building, he added. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Jungi (34), Devkiben Suyani (65) and her daughter Jashoda (35), he said.

"The incident happened late at night. Due to Navratri, people were passing through the street when the 80-year-old building suddenly gave in, causing chaos in the area. A biker passing by the building was crushed under the debris along with the vehilce and died on the spot," he said.